Serge Ibaka Comments on Back Injury

By Joey Linn
 6 days ago
After letting Montrezl Harrell walk in free agency and replacing him with Serge Ibaka, the LA Clippers rightfully felt as if they upgraded at the center position. Just a few weeks into Serge Ibaka's Clippers tenure, the signing was looking like one of the best of the off-season. In his 39 starts for the Clippers before suffering a back injury, Ibaka was averaging 10.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.9 BPG on 50.7% from the field.

Just 39 games into the season, Ibaka suffered a back injury that essentially ended his season entirely. He attempted to make a comeback in the team's final two regular season games, but only made two appearances in the playoffs before being shut down indefinitely. The Clippers, who frequently keep injury details internal, did not provide much of an update on Ibaka's status throughout the course of the postseason.

In an interview with TMZ outside of Highlight Room in Los Angeles, Ibaka provided the first real update on his injury in quite some time. The 12-year veteran stated that his back injury will not bother him next season, which is certainly positive news for the Clippers.

Because the team will already be shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard, being able to add their 7-foot stretch big back into the rotation will be a key component in their ability to thrive while awaiting Kawhi's return.

ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

