FARMER BOYS CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING BURGERS

Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021 with a special one-day deal for guests. On Aug. 25, guests can buy a Big Cheese® burger and score a second Big Cheese for $0.40 – matching the price of a Big Cheese in 1981 when the company first opened. This special deal is valid at participating locations, while supplies last.

