FARMER BOYS CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING BURGERS

Renowned Miami-based hospitality group, Mr. Hospitality, is thrilled to announce their 2021 Endless Summer menus at their signature vibe-dining concepts Bâoli, Marion, and El Tucán. Each restaurant will present an exquisite $65 three-course meal, offering unique experiences at their three venues. At Bâoli, where Europe’s party culture gets a taste of Asia’s delectable flavors, the menu will feature a choice of appetizers such as a scrumptious Tuna Tataki or Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll. Moving onto the main course, guests will have selections such as Colorado Rack of Lamb or Komameshi Mushroom Risotto, and a sweet third course treat with offerings such as their to-die-for Youtiao Nutella Churros. Over at Marion, where new American flavors meet Asian influences in an upscale party setting, appetizers will offer the likes of Wagyu Beef Tataki or a Lobster Caesar Salad, a delectable main course features Truffle Bucatini Pasta and Spicy Beef Tenderloin. To give your pallet a kiss, finish off with a dessert course, offering delightful options such as a Green Tea Layer Cake or Chocolate Molten Cake. At El Tucán, where extravagant dining meets classic cabaret, heavenly appetizers include Salmon Tempura Rolls or Hamachi Jalapeño. The main course will feature inviting dishes such as Pineapple Teriyaki Salmon or the Charcoaled Baby Back Ribs, and to top off the experience save room for the rich Créme Brûlée. For an upbeat and upscale fine dining experience, Mr. Hospitality’s properties are a must-try. Please keep in mind, all guests must be seated by 8:30 PM to experience this exquisite set menu.