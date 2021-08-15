Teoscar's torrid run continues in Toronto win
SEATTLE -- It’s too early for must-win games, but considering the weekend the Blue Jays were having in Seattle, they needed Sunday’s victory to salvage the series. The 8-3 win was a Blue Jays classic, as they jumped on the opposing starter early and coasted to the finish line, with Teoscar Hernández leading the way. Over the past two months, Hernández has returned to his Silver Slugger form from a breakout 2020 season, and this past week might be the best baseball he’s played in a Toronto uniform.www.mlb.com
