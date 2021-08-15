Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Teoscar's torrid run continues in Toronto win

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- It’s too early for must-win games, but considering the weekend the Blue Jays were having in Seattle, they needed Sunday’s victory to salvage the series. The 8-3 win was a Blue Jays classic, as they jumped on the opposing starter early and coasted to the finish line, with Teoscar Hernández leading the way. Over the past two months, Hernández has returned to his Silver Slugger form from a breakout 2020 season, and this past week might be the best baseball he’s played in a Toronto uniform.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Corey Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Yankees#The Blue Jays#The National League East#Tigers#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Wong scores from 3rd on ... a foul popup?

MILWAUKEE -- Kolten Wong saw an opening and he took it, stealing a run and giving the Brewers a jolt of energy in Saturday’s 9-6 win over the Nationals. In one of the Brewers’ best instances of heads-up baserunning all season, Wong managed to score from third base on a foul popup in front of the Brewers’ dugout. The Nationals challenged a close play at the plate and lost, and the Brewers proceeded to make it a three-run fifth inning that brought the American Family Field crowd to life.
MLBMLB

Mets' frustration reaches surface in LA

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff McNeil tossed his bat over his shoulder as he slammed down his fist, disgusted by umpire Nestor Ceja’s call. With the potential tying runs in scoring position in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Ceja had rung up McNeil on a pitch that appeared an inch or two off the plate inside. McNeil was livid, screaming multiple times as he stalked back to the dugout.
MLBbardown.com

Kolten Wong put his ridiculous baseball IQ on display by scoring a run on a foul pop-up

A few days after stealing a base against Yadier Molina, Kolten Wong was at it again with some risky but tremendous base running on Saturday afternoon. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Omar Narváez hit a pop-up into foul territory around first base and usually anyone on base would stay put for something like that. However, that wasn’t the case for Wong on this play, as he quickly scanned his surroundings and then took off for home.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: How The Voit Vs. Rizzo Clash Disappears In The Offseason

The Yankees have the luxury to have two high-quality first basemen in Anthony Rizzo and Luke Voit. In the offseason, that won’t last long. The Yankees will ride out the 2021 season, juggling at-bats between Luke Voit and Anthony Rizzo while counting their blessings. Everything changes, however, when the offseason...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Toronto-L.A. Angels Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer doubles to deep left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. George Springer scores. Marcus Semien walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette flies out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow right field. Marcus Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to shortstop. Teoscar Hernandez out at second.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Toronto-Seattle Runs

Mariners third. Jarred Kelenic doubles to deep left field. Tom Murphy homers to left field. Jarred Kelenic scores. Dylan Moore flies out to Randal Grichuk. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Mitch Haniger singles to shallow left field. Ty France singles to center field. Mitch Haniger to second. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Mariners takeaways: Toro’s torrid start, Kelenic’s swing adjustment paying dividends

Minutes after taking batting practice and finishing a pregame meal, Abraham Toro was called into Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr.’s office. He had been traded to the Mariners, the team he had prepared to play against that night. And because they were already inside T-Mobile Park on July 27, Toro packed his bags and walked across the field.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

The Reds offense continues their incredible run with a win over the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos imagined what it must be like for opposing pitchers to face the Reds lineup right now. The Reds are averaging over seven runs per game during their last 11 games. They’ve won nine of their last 11. And they just got Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas off the injured list and back into the starting lineup.
MLBMidland Daily News

Toronto-Washington Runs

Nationals second. Josh Bell grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Yadiel Hernandez homers to right field. Carter Kieboom singles to center field. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base. Carter Kieboom out at second. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Blue jays...
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Cleveland's Cal Quantrill in a comfortable place and on a torrid stretch: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 6-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics dropped Cleveland's record to 55-57. Like your grandpa slipping into his favorite recliner to watch some football after a Thanksgiving meal, Cal Quantrill is about as comfortable as he can be now that he's established a role in the starting rotation and been stretched out to a full workload.
MLBMLB

Teoscar's slam, Manoah's 11 K's lift Blue Jays

ANAHEIM -- As soon as Teoscar Hernández connected on the 0-1 slider from Angels left-hander Sam Selman, he knew it was gone. Then, when Hernández looked into the visiting dugout at Angel Stadium while the ball was traveling 419 feet to left field, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had made a beeline to the celebratory home run jacket that the Blue Jays habitually donned Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

The Blue Jays bought low on Robbie Ray and struck gold

With the exception of a major injury, nearly everything that could go wrong in a pitcher’s season went wrong for Robbie Ray in 2020. The longtime Diamondbacks lefty posted a career-worst 17.9 percent walk rate, logged his lowest strikeout rate since 2015 and gave up home runs not only at the highest rate of his career — but at the second-highest rate of any pitcher to throw at least 50 innings last year. Things got a bit better following a trade from Arizona to Toronto, but Ray still surrendered 13 runs in 20 2/3 innings, yielded four homers and walked 14 of the 97 batters he faced.
MLBMLB

How Braves' bats have thrived without Acuña

It was easy to write off the Braves when National League MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee on July 10. Atlanta was a .500 team even with Acuña, one of the most dynamic players in the game. But somehow, the Braves’ offense has gotten better since Acuña’s injury.
GolfPGA Tour

Doug Barron's emotions continue following Shaw Charity Classic win

Doug Barron’s emotions have a tendency to come spilling out as if he’s constantly carrying a full cup of coffee and driving over a speed bump 15 mph too fast. Reached by phone on Tuesday morning after arriving in the Seattle area to prepare for this week’s PGA TOUR Champions Boeing Classic, Barron was still emotional about his win at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary on Sunday. Then he was asked about his oldest son, Buzz, an Army infantryman whose about to be deployed for the first time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy