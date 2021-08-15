State of Emergency declared for Doña Ana County in wake of La Union flooding

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A state of emergency has been declared for Doña Ana County following heavy rain and severe flooding in the La Union area that resulted in the recent evacuations of roughly 50 residents, county officials said at a briefing on Sunday.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Sunday declaring the emergency, which will provide the county with state funding and resources to help with the local flood recovery efforts. In addition, the New Mexico National Guard could be activated if needed.

"Given the events of August 12 in the Colonia of La Union, it is imperative we pull together to gather the necessary resources to help mitigate the effects of anticipated rainfall,” said Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. “This declaration will help us partner more effectively with the state's resources in hopes of protecting all citizens and first- responders throughout this emergency."

Homes in La Union, with Visnaga to the west; South Street to the south and Alvarez to the east remained under a mandatory evacuation on Sunday.

“Until we can visually inspect those structures, we cannot place people at risk by allowing them in,” Stewart indicated, adding that residents in need of assistance could go to the American Red Cross evacuation center at the Anthony Senior Community Center, 875 Anthony Drive in Anthony.

Water continued to be pumped from behind the Gardner Dam into an arroyo on Sunday in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of Thursday night's dam overflow incident that triggered severe flooding.

"The crew is pumping the equivalent of a residential swimming pool every minute," said Robert Armijo, Doña Ana County Engineering and Roads Chief Engineer.

Officials said the following intersections in La Union were still impassable due to high water:

- Visnaga Street and Telles Ave.

- Conejo Road and Sentenario St.

- Conejo Road and Mendez St.

- Paloma St. and Salome Hernandez St.

- Casad Road is washed out

The briefing by Stewart and other county leaders took place at the Southwest Public Health Resource Center in Las Cruces. You can view it in the video player at the top of this article. You can also read the emergency declaration below.

