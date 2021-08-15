Cancel
Dallas, PA

Back Mountain Memorial Auction: Sue Hand bids adieu

A print of the Back Mountain Memorial Library circa 1962, created by Bryan Davis. Bryan’s brothers Jonathan and Michael donated $100,000 in total to the library in honor of their mother, former Dallas Area School District teacher Dorothy “Dottie” Davis. Submitted photo

DALLAS — The 75th annual Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction drew yet another successful weekend to a close on Sunday night with a final round of antiques and other valuable items being sold off to the highest bidders.

The fourth and final night of this year’s auction also featured one bittersweet sale: Artist Sue Hand, who has been capturing the auction on canvas and selling her work for 31 years, sold her final commemorative painting on Sunday night after announcing that 2021 would be her last year painting the auction.

“I’ve been painting for my whole life,” Hand said while posing with the work that she and a number of students painted of this year’s large auction crowd.

Hand’s efforts were lauded by one of Sunday’s guest auctioneers, state Sen. Lisa Baker, who along with state Rep. Karen Boback presided over the auction.

“This is a bittersweet moment for Sue, and a bittersweet moment for all of us, as well,” Baker said. “We are so grateful for her work over the years.”

Hand’s three-piece painting captured one of the defining characteristics of this year’s crowd: the sheer size of it, with the auction returning to its full glory a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced some downsizing in order to abide by safety protocols.

“We had to make the auction smaller last year,” explained the event’s chair, Gary Dymond. “We still had it, but it just wasn’t the same.”

The crowds have returned to the grounds in full force this year, and while that means a larger flow of cash to the library (the revenue from the auction is a large chunk of the library’s yearly operating budget, according to library director Martha Butler), the money isn’t the end all, be all for library staff.

“It’s the spirit of things that really makes me happy,” Butler said. “It’s so nice to see everyone here again.”

Around the grounds, the actual auction wasn’t the only show in town. Customers were also able to browse a number of tents to buy items without going through the bidding process, including crafts, antiques, some sports memorabilia and all sorts of neat little things.

Before the auction started, the tents were bustling with foot traffic.

“I got a few things last night. I’m hoping to see some good stuff in the auction, too,” said White Haven resident Larry Rittenhouse, who was looking around a vast selection of DVD’s under one of the tents.

A number of food and refreshment trucks were also open to the public, and a concession stand was manned by members of the Harveys Lake Fire Department.

After the ceremonial presenting of the colors by the Dallas American Legion Post 672, Baker and Boback kicked off Sunday’s auction.

The night before, the auction portion of the evening featured one of the largest donations in the auction’s 75-year history, courtesy of brothers Jonathan and Michael Davis.

Two of the three sons of former Dallas Area School District teacher Dorothy “Dottie” Davis, the two brothers put up a print that their third brother Bryan did of the Back Mountain Memorial Library as it looked in 1962 on the auction block.

Bryan was able to create the imagery using memories he drew from seeing the library as a first-grade student at Dallas Elementary School.

When the auctioneer announced the winning bid as $25,000, the Davis brothers revealed themselves as the “winning” bidders before announcing that, to honor their mother and her love for the library, they would be donating $100,000 in total to the library, generating a thunderous round of applause from the crowd.

On Sunday, the bids didn’t creep quite that high but it was still a fun time for all.

The first item up for auction, a painted mosaic, sold to Shavertown resident Michael Parmelee.

“My girlfriend and I saw it yesterday, and we were really hoping they put it up for bid today,” he said. “Wouldn’t you know, it’s the first thing on the block.”

