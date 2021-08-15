Trump calls on Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’ over crisis in Afghanistan

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump Sunday called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president wrote in a statement.

