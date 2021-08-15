Cancel
Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four Review (Switch)

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardaclysm: Shards of the Four Review: It Probably Should Have Stayed On PC. I’ve been eager to try Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four since it was first announced. I recently became addicted to deck-building card games, especially when they’re rogue-inspired. I love delving into the nuance of complex systems, and Cardaclysm seemed to offer a bunch. And while it’s true I didn’t pick the game up when it was first released on PC, there’s a valid reason: I wanted to play it portably on my Nintendo Switch. So fast forward several months, and now we come to my Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four review for Nintendo Switch. Sadly, that wait didn’t result in the polished, tight strategy game I was hoping for.

