Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four Review (Switch)

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Review: Playing Your Cards Right. It’s fortuitous I was at HPP when review keys for Shadowverse rolled around. Reason being, I’ve become something of a Yu-Gi-Oh! expert over the past few years. Though I’m hardly a competitive player, I love trying out all sorts of different strategies and decks. So the opportunity to jump into a brand new digital card game was too much to refuse. It’s also fitting I was a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan first, since it’s clear to me Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle was thematically inspired by the Yu-Gi-Oh! TV show. Throw in a little Magic the Gathering and you basically know what the game is about. The question is, would this card game appeal to people other than those already well-versed in the genre?