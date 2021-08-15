Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden to give biggest permanent boost to food stamp benefits

By Mike Dorning Bloomberg News (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

The Biden administration plans to announce the biggest long-term increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving Americans more money to buy groceries and adding billions of dollars in costs to the government. Average benefits in October will go up by more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels for...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Food Aid#Economy#Americans#The New York Times#Republicans#Department Of Agriculture#The Thrifty Food Plan#Farm Bill#The Economy Food Plan#Senate#House Agriculture#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
Presidential Electionleader-call.com

COLUMN: Are Biden voters ashamed yet?

We all knew that it was going to be bad. We knew that as soon as Joe Biden was allowed to steal the presidency in the sham election of 2020, the country was going to spiral out of control. However, I don’t think anyone thought it would happen quite this fast.
Washington, NHValley News

Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

Ashraf Khalil and Josh Boak WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. The increase coincides with the end of a 15% boost in SNAP benefits that was ordered as a pandemic protection measure. That benefit expires at the end of September. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that with the change, the U.S. “will do a better.
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

What a $30 monthly increase in food stamps means for recipients

People who receive food stamps will see a permanent increase beginning in October. The Joe Biden administration has approved the largest boost in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamps program. Those benefits will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, from $121 to $157 a month for the average recipient.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

US moves to prolong jobless aid as claims hit new pandemic low

President Joe Biden's administration announced steps on Thursday to allow US states to continue expanded unemployment benefits as the country grapples with a surge in the Delta variant of Covid-19, even as data showed jobless claims declining for a fourth straight week. Congress approved a massive expansion of the unemployment safety net as the pandemic began last year, but after repeated extensions the programs are due to expire nationwide early next month. States will be able to use money left over from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved in March to continue some of the jobless programs, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a letter to top lawmakers. "There are some states where it may make sense for unemployed workers to continue receiving additional assistance for a longer period of time, allowing residents of those states more time to find a job in areas where unemployment remains high," the officials wrote.
AgriculturePosted by
MarketRealist

SNAP Benefits to See Largest Increase Ever Starting on October 1

Starting on Oct. 1, families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will see a 25 percent increase in the amount of assistance they receive. This week, the Biden administration approved the largest increase in SNAP benefits since the program started in 1975. The average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person per month or $1.19 per day.

