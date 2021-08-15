Messi gone but not forgotten as Barcelona wins league opener

MADRID — The post-Lionel Messi era began for Barcelona with fans chanting his name in the stands and players overcoming his absence on the field. Barcelona’s first season without Messi in 17 years started with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday, with many in the crowd of more than 20,000 at the Camp Nou Stadium paying tribute to the Argentine star and protesting against the club for letting him go.