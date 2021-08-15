Cancel
Politics

Venezuela said to free opposition leader to attend Mexico talks

By Alex Vasquez, Bloomberg News
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenezuela President Nicolas Maduro is expected to release Freddy Guevara, an opposition leader who had been jailed for more than a month, so that he can act as a negotiator in political talks set to start in Mexico. Guevara, a top ally of Juan Guaido, will be freed from the...

Freddy Guevara
Carlos Vecchio
#Mexico#President Of Venezuela#Government Of Venezuela#National Assembly#The Public Prosecutor#Colombian
