A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider has shared a new update with some disappointing news about the future of the game. Back at the start of the month, we relayed word of a report that possibly revealed not only the game's final DLC character, but word that Nintendo was preparing to surprise fans of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game with more DLC characters, after previously saying this next character will be the final addition. Will this happen? Well, it remains to be seen, but according to one Nintendo insider, anyone hoping it does happen is about to be disappointed.