Obituaries

Paul Francis Vincequere Sr. died August 13

 7 days ago

Paul Francis Vincequere Sr. Paul Frances Vincequere Sr., 75, passed away Aug. 13 at his residence. Born April 26, 1946 in Worcester, Mass., he was a son of the late Anthony M. and Alphonsa Alicandro Vincequere. Paul was a firefighter with Westborough Mass. Fire Department and an instructor with Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. He loved antiques and firefighting memorabilia. He also enjoyed scuba diving and target shooting.

