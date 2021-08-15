Paul Francis Vincequere Sr. died August 13
Paul Francis Vincequere Sr. Paul Frances Vincequere Sr., 75, passed away Aug. 13 at his residence. Born April 26, 1946 in Worcester, Mass., he was a son of the late Anthony M. and Alphonsa Alicandro Vincequere. Paul was a firefighter with Westborough Mass. Fire Department and an instructor with Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. He loved antiques and firefighting memorabilia. He also enjoyed scuba diving and target shooting.www.myhorrynews.com
Comments / 0