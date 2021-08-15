Album: Alabama 3 - Step 13

12 albums later and with their first since 2016’s Blues, the band are still very much rooted in a world of urban weirdos and misfits, and this is all to the good. Step 13 is a largely up tempo, toe-tapping antidote to a Covid-damaged, post-Brexit Britain that doesn’t shy away from commenting on the political landscape, but nor does it hammer Alabama 3’s views down anyone’s throat either. That said, the band are still very much talking to their own crowd, which is more than evident on their hymn to self-medication and hip-swinging hedonism, “Whacked”, with its “I just want to get stoned” refrain and the tales of trying to score some brain shakers during Lockdown in “Ring the Bell”.