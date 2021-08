Marian graduate Joe Nahas was part of a combined no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs High-A minor league baseball team in South Bend, IN. on Thursday night. Nahas, who was the 2016 Times News Baseball Player of the Year, tossed six innings in relief, striking out six and walking just one to pick up the pitching victory. The Cubs’ starter in the 3-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps was Alexander Vizcaino, who was acquired last month from the Yankees in a trade for Anthony Rizzo. Vizcaino worked two innings and fanned three. Burl Conway pitched the ninth inning to get the save.