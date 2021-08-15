Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angola, IN

Summer Olympians reinforce importance of athletes' mental health

By Ken Fillmore kfillmore@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGOLA – The mental aspect of athletics is extremely important, and can make magic happen even if you and your team might not be the most physically gifted. As the old saying goes, “If you believe it, you can achieve it.” Your mind helps you understand dozens of plays or more, and the adjustments you need to make based on how the opposition goes against you. Your mind is important in taking on a key situation or when things are going against you. Body language is a window into how an athlete is feeling or handling a situation.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Chesterton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Hamilton, IN
Angola, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Hugh Mccutcheon
Person
Sarah
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Lloy Ball
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Olympics Gymnastics#Summer Olympics#Athletics#Trine University#Major League Baseball#American#Nbc#Japanese#Notre Dame#Area#Tri State Gymnastics#Tsg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Greece
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy