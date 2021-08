HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The revolving door of high school sports impact every football team. Seniors come and go, and a new group fills in the cracks. Perhaps no team in the area will feel that harsh reality more than the Southridge Raiders. Southridge graduated more than 5000 yards of total offense last year. The class of 2020 led the Raiders to a regional championship in football and basketball, and a state championship in baseball.