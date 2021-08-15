Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

Still flying the wild blue yonder at 90

By Cliff Williams / The Outlook
Dadeville Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo longer is Andy Thomas at the controls of the ‘Queen of the Skies’ 747. But even at 90, Thomas still flies. Flying on Friday the 13th didn’t frighten Thomas. Flying on his 90th birthday in a two-seater ‘Champ,’ no problem. After all, Thomas has logged more time at the controls of aircraft than people clock for work in 10 years. He has flown into one of the most dangerous airports — Hong Kong. Friday, he was pleasantly surprised at the terminal of Thomas C. Russell Field for his 90th birthday.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Alexander City, AL
Business
City
Alexander City, AL
Local
Alabama Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#The Wild Blue Yonder#Fly#After Thomas#United#Air Force#A P Lrb#Ia#Sec#Faa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
On3.com

Blue Angels Ride Along: The Flying, Flipping, Hooking and Hicking

Western Kentucky has never looked more beautiful than it did from the cockpit of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet cruising through clear blue skies at 5,000 feet. The twin-engine fighter jet’s canopy allowed 360-degree aerial views of the landscape down below, and my head swiveled back and forth to soak it all in. Wide-eyed and in disbelief of life in that moment, I tried to trace the highways and the Ohio River to spot any familiar areas below. God’s Country, we call it, stretched as far as I could see in any direction, and the views were incredible.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Alabama StateDadeville Record

Westwater faces Weogufka in first forum since Alabama Graphite plant reveal

Mining company Westwater Resources fielded public questions for the first time since announcing its intentions for Coosa County in June, as president and CEO Chris Jones addressed several dozen residents town-hall style in the old Weogufka High School gym Thursday. Earlier this summer, the Colorado-based company, side-by-side with Gov. Kay...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Q&A: Author Gurney Norman in conversation with Daily Yonder publisher, Dee Davis

Gurney Norman and I met in 1975 when I was an assistant editor at Mountain Review magazine and he traveled to Whitesburg, Kentucky from the Bay Area to read his story Ancient Creek for a JuneAppal Record. It was as much party as live recording session. People drove in from Nashville, Lexington, and Louisville to be there. And years later Gurney asked me to remember it as an introduction when the short story was republished.
Public HealthNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.

Comments / 1

Community Policy