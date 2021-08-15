Still flying the wild blue yonder at 90

Western Kentucky has never looked more beautiful than it did from the cockpit of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet cruising through clear blue skies at 5,000 feet. The twin-engine fighter jet’s canopy allowed 360-degree aerial views of the landscape down below, and my head swiveled back and forth to soak it all in. Wide-eyed and in disbelief of life in that moment, I tried to trace the highways and the Ohio River to spot any familiar areas below. God’s Country, we call it, stretched as far as I could see in any direction, and the views were incredible.