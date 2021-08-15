Still flying the wild blue yonder at 90
No longer is Andy Thomas at the controls of the ‘Queen of the Skies’ 747. But even at 90, Thomas still flies. Flying on Friday the 13th didn’t frighten Thomas. Flying on his 90th birthday in a two-seater ‘Champ,’ no problem. After all, Thomas has logged more time at the controls of aircraft than people clock for work in 10 years. He has flown into one of the most dangerous airports — Hong Kong. Friday, he was pleasantly surprised at the terminal of Thomas C. Russell Field for his 90th birthday.www.alexcityoutlook.com
