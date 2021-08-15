Sydney Airport rejects improved $16.8 billion buyout bid, open to higher offer

This presentation was first shown during FTE APEX Virtual Expo in May 2021. Click the ‘play’ button to watch the full video. Construction of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is well underway and the airport is on track to begin operations in 2026, with the aim to serve 10 million passengers per year. In this presentation, delivered during FTE APEX Virtual Expo 2021 in May, Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey provided more details of this transformational infrastructure project that will provide employment opportunities for people in the Western Sydney region, meet Sydney’s growing aviation needs, and deliver seamless travel experiences for passengers through smart design, technology and 24/7 service. “This airport is the linchpin for development of Western Sydney,” Hickey said.
