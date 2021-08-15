Sydney Airport rejects improved $16.8 billion buyout bid, open to higher offer

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services doubled Friday after an investor offered to buy the company for more than three times its value at the close of business Thursday. New York-based retirement assets manager MCS Plan and its manager Ephram “Mordy” Lahasky, who control 5.2 percent of Diversicare’s stock, said late Thursday they are looking to pay about $70 million to take over the Brentwood-based company via a separate LLC and integrate it with some of Lahasky’s other skilled nursing holdings while letting CEO Jay McKnight and his team continue to run the business. Company leaders said Friday morning they have been in talks with Lahasky and expect to continue negotiations with the help of investment bankers from Brentwood Capital Advisors.