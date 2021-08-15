Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wood plays stopper; Wade’s throw, Wotus’ decision also factor in Giants’ win

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great throw by LaMonte Wade Jr. also factored in a major way, as did a good decision by third-base coach Ron Wotus, and some notable appearances by the right-field wall. The combination of Ws - Wood, Wade, Wotus, Wall - added another W onto the Giants' major-league best record, which now stands at 76-42. Wood whizzed through the first six innings without allowing a runner past second, and that only once, with two outs in the fourth, before striking out Ryan McMahon with a changeup to end the i...

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wotus
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Ws Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sha’Carri Richardson fires back at haters after epic flop in Nike 100m race

Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the track wasn’t as great as initially expected. In fact, one could say it’s one of the worst performances of her career. The American track and field star, who was disqualified from participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, competed in the women’s 100-meter dash event of the Nike Prefontaine Classic held at the University of Oregon. To the surprise of many, however, she finished ninth out of nine contestants after clocking 11.14 seconds.
MLBSacramento Bee

Gallen, Diamondbacks to face Wood, Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-78, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-41, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -222, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Swats another homer

Wade went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in a 7-0 defeat of the Rockies on Thursday. Wade capped a six-run fourth with his 15th home run of the season off Colorado starter German Marquez for his second straight game with a long ball. The lefty has started August slow with only two extra-base hits - both of those being the recent homers.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Not starting Friday

Wade isn't in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, and he's homered in each of the last two contests. However, he'll get a breather while Kris Bryant, Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski start in the outfield from left to right.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench

Wade remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants will again load up on righties as the Rockies send another southpaw (Kyle Freeland) to the mound. Kris Bryant starts in right field, with Evan Longoria (shoulder) returning from the injured list to start at third base.
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

How Farhan Zaidi’s approach to building SF Giants has keyed success for Yastrzemski, Wade and more

About halfway through a 2019 season in which the Giants used a franchise-record 64 players, fans slowly began to understand Farhan Zaidi’s approach to building a roster. At the time, the first-year president of baseball operations wasn’t yet a popular figure in San Francisco as he hadn’t yet been forgiven for handing outgoing manager Bruce Bochy an Opening Day roster that required him to start Connor Joe and Michael Reed in the team’s outfield. But as the Giants worked their way through a 19-6 July, Joe and Reed were long gone while Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Kevin Pillar used extended opportunities to become mainstays in a revamped outfield.
BaseballNBC Sports

Wotus' impact all over Giants' success as he hits milestone

The Giants' clubhouse is filled with some of the best baseball players of this generation, but when it comes to pure athleticism, few in orange and black can match the silver-haired coach who has been with the organization longer than most of them have been alive. A young Ron Wotus...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies injury updates: Raimel Tapia and Brendan Rodgers

Aug 4, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) slides into second base with a double against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Prior to the Colorado Rockies opening a six-game road trip through Houston...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Luke Santamaria Derails Devon Alexander's Comeback, Wins Unanimous Decision

Devon Alexander has a hard choice to make. The former two-division titlist has lost three straight and five of his last seven starts, the latest setback coming in a ten-round unanimous decision defeat to Lucas Santamaria. Scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 in favor of Santamaria in their junior middleweight bout Saturday evening live on Fox from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MLBfantasypros.com

Alex Wood allows five runs in no-decision

Wood was in total control of this game through the first five innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs. He fell apart in the sixth inning and it all started with a Zac Gallen double. Wood allowed five hits over the next six batters and ended up giving up five runs. Wood has now allowed 13 earned runs over his last three starts and hasn't put up a quality start since July 7. He owns a 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 115:34 K/BB ratio over 108 2/3 innings (20 starts). He'll look to bounce back against the Rockies at home in his next start.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants holding off more celebrated NL West rivals

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending champions, and the San Diego Padres have one of the most dynamic rosters in baseball. With that type of competition pushing them, the San Francisco Giants have been unyielding. The Giants haven't had a winning season since 2016, and they were certainly overshadowed by Dodgers and Padres entering this one, but it's been clear for a while that San Francisco needs to be taken seriously.
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. home run tips off outfielder’s glove, clears Oracle Park wall

Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte took away extra bases from Kris Bryant and came out of nowhere to steal a hit from Brandon Belt on Tuesday, but the Arizona center fielder just missed making his most spectacular catch of the series on Wednesday against the Giants. With the Giants ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning on Wednesday, Wade drilled a pitch from Arizona starter Merrill Kelly out to right center field where Marte has made a habit of taking away hits from Giants players.
MLBMLB

Longo's back, but Giants' win streak ends

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants’ infield was back at full strength for the first time since April 21 on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-1 loss to the Rockies at Oracle Park. Despite the return of third baseman Evan Longoria, who was activated off the 60-day injured...
MLBNBC Sports

Giants' Wade sees HR bounce off Marte's glove, over fence

LaMonte Wade Jr. barely -- and I mean just barely -- homered over the center field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday night. With the Giants holding a 3-2 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wade stepped to the plate following a single by pitcher Kevin Gausman and just barely deposited a ball into the garden in straight-away center.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants activate RHP Jay Jackson off IL, option LHP Sammy Long

The San Francisco Giants activated right-hander Jay Jackson from the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Giants optioned left-hander Sammy Long to Triple-A Sacramento. Jackson, 33, was placed on the injured list on Saturday after receiving a COVID vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy