Wood plays stopper; Wade’s throw, Wotus’ decision also factor in Giants’ win

Wood was in total control of this game through the first five innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs. He fell apart in the sixth inning and it all started with a Zac Gallen double. Wood allowed five hits over the next six batters and ended up giving up five runs. Wood has now allowed 13 earned runs over his last three starts and hasn't put up a quality start since July 7. He owns a 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 115:34 K/BB ratio over 108 2/3 innings (20 starts). He'll look to bounce back against the Rockies at home in his next start.