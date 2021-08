A panel assembled by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) discussed the rising demand and record low inventories of preowned business jets, arguing that supply would stay tight for the next six to 12 months. Addressing the “all-time lows” in available aircraft, four experts discussed why good, used aircraft are now in short supply as well as how that is causing prices to climb. “We’re seeing an influx of first-time buyers who have come into the market,” said Jay Mesinger, president of Jay Mesinger Jet Sales. “They’re like guests who are going to a party, eating the food and drinking the...