LiAngelo Ball winning over Hornets with Summer League performances?

During the Hornets’ first Summer League game here, the gym was nearly full. And soon it started to become clear who fans were here to see. About five minutes in, the crowd began to yell, “We want Gelo!” short for LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball. When he finally entered the game in the second quarter, they cheered. And when he was subbed out with 3:33 left in the game, the fans booed.