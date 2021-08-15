LiAngelo Ball winning over Hornets with Summer League performances?
LiAngelo Ball might just be playing his way into a roster spot with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball, who signed with the Hornets’ Summer League team, has impressed so far for the team. In Las Vegas Summer League action, the middle Ball brother has averaged 10.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. Notably, he’s shooting over 40 percent from three point range, and has consistently looked like he belongs in the competition.larrybrownsports.com
