See Kevin Hart's hilariously awkward reaction to Don Cheadle's age

KEVIN HART CLOWNS DON CHEADLE'S AGE: Don Cheadle appeared on Kevin Hart's new Peacock show “Hart to Heart” and Kevin clowned his age. Kevin asked Cheadle how old he was and when he responded 56, Kevin responded, “Damn!” After Cheadle responded, Kevin insisted that he “damn” came from a place of love. After Kevin got dragged on social media, Cheadle took to Twitter to reveal that it was all fun and games. He explained, “i think this is my favorite interview ever. ‘damn!'” Adding that he and Kevin “need to do a movie together asap!” He later tweeted, EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. On top of understanding that this is just how we play it’s a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, ‘drugs; do you do them?’ in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it’s just us.”