With over 450 licensed breweries in New York State, and with many of them in Upstate, you would be hard pressed to get a review list of all of them. Here are 15 I have enjoyed during my writing travels for my many Upstate travel guides. Some are big (Brewery Ommegang can handle thousands of customers), and some not so big (Muddy River's tap room holds maybe 20 people), but no matter. They are all delicious and fun places to visit. Check out this list. Which ones have you been too?