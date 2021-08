The pandemic does appear to be never ending, but there are some signs of things returning to normal, and that includes the return of football fans to stadiums across Europe. This includes stadiums in the Westfalenstadion, which will host 25,000 fans for BVB’s opening game of the Bundesliga stadium, against Frankfurt. That’s still a fraction of the stadium’s total capacity, but it’s a big improvement on the empty stadiums we have got used to over the last 18 months.