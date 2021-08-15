(SOLD: $1,693,000) Mediterranean Manor

Sellers will give credit for painting and carpeting-Make them an offer today on this lovely 3 level Colonial over 2500 plus sq. footage home. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the front lawn along with the stampede driveway and walkway. As you enter the foyer with hardwood floors, you will find the living room and dining room along with a half bath for your guests. The kitchen offers a brand new gas range and dishwasher as well as a newer GE microwave and energy star refrigerator, Check out the glide-out kitchen drawers plus there is an osmosis water filter system, a large pantry, and an eat-in table space with a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The exit into the garage is from the kitchen which is great when carrying in groceries. From the kitchen overlooking the family room, enter outside to the screened-in porch and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! There is a shed for storing lawnmowers, garden tools, etc. Private view surrounded by a 6 ft fence. The lower level was built with Owens Corning Walls. There is the unvented natural gas fireplace. Lots of space for recreation, game room, home school, or simply office space. The spacious utility room has a dryer & washer hookup, replaced Trane's gas furnace and central air unit and a newer gas hot water heater (2019), a whole-house filter system (2020), a whole-house air cleaner, and lots of storage space. Note the roof and windows and siding and gutters have all been replaced along with the added 2 car garage. You do not want to miss the opportunity of owning this lovely home.