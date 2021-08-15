Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

(SOLD: $1,693,000) Mediterranean Manor

By Michele Hering
larchmontloop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis passive solar 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath 3000 square foot Mediterranean with central air and generator is situated on .38 acres of beautifully landscaped property in coveted Howell Park close to town, schools, shops and train. The spacious entry with powder room opens to a beautiful living room with fireplace and original wide planked floors. There is a large dining room, an open family room w/wood burning stove and dine-in kitchen all of which have large windows and sliding door leading to a deck which overlooks the spacious yard. The second floor features a primary bedroom with ensuite bath as well as two other bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level has a fabulous finished space opening to the yard as well as storage including a cedar lined room. A separate nanny’s room and bath as well as an office complete this exceptional home. This was well worth waiting for!

larchmontloop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Whitsett, NCgreensboro.com

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $367,635

Home can close in 30 days or less.. The Clifton with full second floor is a spacious 2529 SqFt. home boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features main level living and entertaining space. Kitchen sink in the island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family and guests. Open kitchen and large pantry assist in making this home suitable for everyone that is looking for the latest in main level living. Features included with this luxurious home included white cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features its primary bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, quartz double sink vanity with 2 large walk in closets and separate water closet. Additionally, the Clifton, features main level laundry room and huge loft. Photos are of a similar home.
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,850,000

The Ritz Carlton of the Gardens! Better than New Construction, this home is just steps from Seacrest Beaches. Custom built by Ralph Pansini, Featuring 5 large bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. This open floor plan includes Marble flooring, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, private elevator, and gorgeous crown molding, grand spiral staircase leading to main living level. All doors are solid mahogany and each bathroom is custom titled. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large center island and top of the line appliances.Garage offers tiled floor, bike rack and beach bikes, gorgeous crown molding, refrigerator/freezer and ice maker for summer gatherings. Step outside and enjoy lush, gorgeous landscaping in ground pool, spa and spacious patio. Perfect location, quality home and move in ready.There is so much to offer; you must see this home to appreciate it. Owner has meticulously maintained and cared for this house. A must see!
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Longport, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000

One of Longport's best kept secrets, Oberon Avenue! Only 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to the bay tucked in a secluded location. This Longport South Side custom built home offers 4 bds, 4.5 baths with a fabulous open and spacious layout. The first level boasts a beautiful upscale kitchen, living area and dining area, perfect for entertaining and a great rear deck. The 2nd level features 3 en suite bedrooms, perfect for family and guests. The 3rd level boasts a sensational master suite, complete with mini kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplace, new A/C and private deck! Also included in this lovely home are Hardwood floors, tiled baths, multiple decks, attached garage, and off street parking for 3+ cars, Call today for further details on this great beach house! Furniture negotiable!
Real EstateTravelPulse

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence. The Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence qualifies for:. You will feel like you are in a private residence in these spacious villas. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a full kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counter-tops, a fully furnished living room with sofa, chairs and a flat screen TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a bedroom with a king size bed, hardwood floors and flat screen TV. The first bathroom on the first floor features a combination tub, shower, and granite vanity. The second floor boasts the master bedroom with a king size bed, hard wood floors, flat screen TV and walk-in closet. The master bathroom features an over sized jetted soaking tub and granite vanity. The third bedroom, with a king size bed, and fourth bedroom, with two double beds are also on the second floor and feature hardwood floors and flat screen TV's. The third bathroom has combination tub and shower with granite vanities. There is also a sun room and deck. Villa includes butler service.
Charlotte, NCIndependent Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $432,990

Functionality is one of the features Home Owners most appreciate about this one-story home. Its both casual and formal, with a triple-window Breakfast Nook, eat-in Kitchen Island and Dining Room with coffered ceiling. The spacious Great Room anchors the home, and offers the option to add a fireplace. The secondary bedrooms are located in the front of the home, sharing a Jack & Jill bath, with the Owners Suite comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Highlights of this sanctuary include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, wrap-around Walk-In Closet, and a make-up/dressing area. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, ability to add a Butlers Pantry from Kitchen to Dining Room, convert the Lanai to a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), four unique Owners Bath configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

Sellers will give credit for painting and carpeting-Make them an offer today on this lovely 3 level Colonial over 2500 plus sq. footage home. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the front lawn along with the stampede driveway and walkway. As you enter the foyer with hardwood floors, you will find the living room and dining room along with a half bath for your guests. The kitchen offers a brand new gas range and dishwasher as well as a newer GE microwave and energy star refrigerator, Check out the glide-out kitchen drawers plus there is an osmosis water filter system, a large pantry, and an eat-in table space with a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The exit into the garage is from the kitchen which is great when carrying in groceries. From the kitchen overlooking the family room, enter outside to the screened-in porch and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! There is a shed for storing lawnmowers, garden tools, etc. Private view surrounded by a 6 ft fence. The lower level was built with Owens Corning Walls. There is the unvented natural gas fireplace. Lots of space for recreation, game room, home school, or simply office space. The spacious utility room has a dryer & washer hookup, replaced Trane's gas furnace and central air unit and a newer gas hot water heater (2019), a whole-house filter system (2020), a whole-house air cleaner, and lots of storage space. Note the roof and windows and siding and gutters have all been replaced along with the added 2 car garage. You do not want to miss the opportunity of owning this lovely home.
Broken Arrow, OKTulsa World

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

Large 5 bedroom home in Broken Arrow schools! Two living rooms downstairs plus formal dining and a game room upstairs. Master suite down with dual vanities, walk-in jacuzzi tub, and his/hers closets. Granite kitchen with Jay Rambo cabinets and large island that opens to the living room, formal dining room plus breakfast nook, covered back patio and a 3 car garage! Brand new carpet and all appliances remain.
Seattle, WAurbnlivn.com

Modern, single-family new build in Wallingford

Newly constructed 4005 Corliss Ave. N is a sleek, functional home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Located on a corner lot with views of Lake Union and the skyline, the property consists of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Details across the home’s 2,943 square feet, from high-end finishes to upgraded appliances, are a great example of thoughtful modern design.
Claremore, OKTulsa World

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $199,900

Relax in this secluded 1 acre find in Owasso School Dist. Huge kitchen, w/stainless appliances & 2 pantries. Bonus room w/closet wd make perfect office or formal dining. All new windows & full HVAC system. New solar panels added for low utility bills, 19" of added insulation. Fully fenced w/2 storage/work sheds, gorgeous trees & room to roam. New outdoor entertaining area w/220, perfect for hot tub. 660sf garage w/storage & room for 3 cars. Endless possibilities, ready to make it your own!
Johnsburg, ILLake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $159,900

Great recently REMODELED RANCH home with beautiful VIEWS and easy RIVER ACCESS for fun on the Fox River! Brand new kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances and white cabinetry. ALL NEW crown moulding, baseboards, and trim. Living room, dining room, and open kitchen with New Wood Laminate FLOORING and great natural light. Both bedrooms including wood laminate flooring as well with full UPDATED BATHROOM. NEW ROOF, gutters, and completely NEW GARAGE. New concrete driveway and walkway to front door. Ideal investment property or starter/downsize home.
Deloit, IAdbrnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $159,900

Take a look at this beautiful home with 5 lots included! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open kitchen, living room, screened in patio, and a three season room. This home also features a 2 car attached garage, and a 3 car detached garage, and 5 lots totaling.
Gordonsville, VADaily Progress

3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $211,500

Don't miss this large one level home with wood floors, 3 bedrooms plus a den and located at the end of a private road with a nice wooded setting. Great storage shed, rear deck, plenty of parking and large kitchen! Other features include a wood burning fireplace and master has a soaking tub and separate shower! Great location close to Barboursville and only minutes to Gordonsville, and an easy drive to Ruckersville Shopping!
Larchmont, NYlarchmontloop.com

(SOLD: $1,830,000) Stunning Colonial

Breathtaking stone Colonial situated in a beautiful neighborhood conveniently located near downtown Larchmont. First floor features magnificent living room, Cathedral ceiling, custom built-ins, gas fireplace with French Doors to expansive terrace and children’s play area. State-of-the-art chef’s eat-in-kitchen with marble countertops, island plus high end stainless steel appliances. Mud room located off kitchen leads to patio and yard. Formal dining room with custom built ins, perfect for entertaining. Large master Bedroom, walk in closet plus other large closet, master bath with double sinks, shower and Jacuzzi tub with laundry room close by. Second floor features 3 good sized bedrooms one with vaulted ceiling, one with ensuite bathroom, plus hall bathroom, fitted closets and lots of storage. Lower level features semi-finished play area, workshop, powder room, and utilities. Entrance to attached garage. A stunning home!
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

finca-style desert dwelling in california with shipping container pool is up for sale for $798K

A luxurious desert dwelling with a shipping container pool in landers, california, is up for sale for for $798.000 or €681.136,89, as listed on sotheby’s international realty website. located just 10 minutes from joshua tree, the structure was originally built in 1987 and has recently undergone a complete renovation by X8 property and design principal karen mcaloon. the spacious finca-style residence features a bright, open layout with an impressive kitchen, and a shaded patio, while three generous bedrooms and bathrooms with bespoke furnishing and decorative pieces complete the interior.
Real Estatelarchmontloop.com

Greenhaven Gem

It’s not often a home like 5 Trails End comes on the market! This Greenhaven Gem is nestled on a quiet cul de sac backing up to nature preserve offering privacy and winter water views of the Long Island Sound. Its style is beachy yet sophisticated…its layout is open yet cozy. With 5996sqft, 6 bedrooms + aupair suite this home offers space and function for today’s needs and desires. The large kitchen is adjacent to family room and 1st floor en suite bedroom/office is perfect for those zoom calls. A 2nd floor includes a Master En Suite Bedr… MORE.
White Plains, NYlarchmontloop.com

Sundrenched Cape

This sundrenched cape cod home is located on tranquil dead end street surrounded by lush greenery. Easy layout, with open kitchen, good sized rooms, plus updated kitchen and baths. Oversized lower level rec room has new floor. Great deck, and level backyard. Freshly painted interior, central air, attached tandem garage and updated electric service. Easy 35 commute from Metro North. Enjoy the shops, restaurants, and bustling activity offered near the heart of White Plains. Won’t last!…MORE.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Chris Karas of Launch Real Estate Sells Sensational Modern Home for $2.5 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 3818 E Montecito Ave, for $2,500,000 represented by Chris Karas. This jaw dropping stunner features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an office, a play room, private outdoor courtyards and endless style with top of the line finishes. The open concept features meticulous detailing throughout. The gourmet kitchen includes an oversized island, double oven, two wine refrigerators, gas range, Subzero fridge and freezer, stainless steel cabinets and walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite offers an abundance of natural light, total privacy with lush outdoor space and two ample sized closets. The master bathroom features an oversized walk-in shower, soaking tub and a tranquil outdoor shower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy