(SOLD: $1,693,000) Mediterranean Manor
This passive solar 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath 3000 square foot Mediterranean with central air and generator is situated on .38 acres of beautifully landscaped property in coveted Howell Park close to town, schools, shops and train. The spacious entry with powder room opens to a beautiful living room with fireplace and original wide planked floors. There is a large dining room, an open family room w/wood burning stove and dine-in kitchen all of which have large windows and sliding door leading to a deck which overlooks the spacious yard. The second floor features a primary bedroom with ensuite bath as well as two other bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level has a fabulous finished space opening to the yard as well as storage including a cedar lined room. A separate nanny’s room and bath as well as an office complete this exceptional home. This was well worth waiting for!larchmontloop.com
