Paris [France], August 14 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has claimed that the Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo would be 'dying' to be with Ligue 1 giants. The Argentina international also expressed his happiness as compatriot Lionel Messi signed with PSG. Lionel Messi has arrived at the French capital after the club had already roped in Achraf Hakimi from Inter, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti still in the team, PSG is being considered as the team to beat this season in Europe.