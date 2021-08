The San Diego Padres will play the third match of their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). San Diego’s record fell to 66-51 after a 12-3 defeat to the Diamondbacks in the series opener on Thursday. Yu Darvish, the Padres’ starting pitcher, departed the game early due to a strained back. San Diego ranks third and is nine matches behind first-place San Francisco in the National League West.