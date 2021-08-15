Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated Southwest flight attendant dies of COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dI3X9_0bSbmHT200

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas flight attendant has died following a month-long battle with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Maurice Reginald “Reggie” Shepperson, 36, died early Tuesday after having tested positive for the virus in early July, KDFW reported.

“It shows how quick life can change,” Dawn Shepperson-Bernard, Reggie Shepperson’s mother, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “How you can build a life for yourself, and how quickly your life can just be taken away. Everything that you worked for, so hard, it can just basically be left in ruins, your family left in ruins.”

Shepperson-Bernard confirmed to USA Today that her son had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It hurt me so bad because it was just so quick. I didn’t have time to really even acknowledge what (was) going on. This is mind-blowing. It’s not real. It’s not real. It’s not real,” Shepperson-Bernard told the outlet.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person fully vaccinated 14 days after they have received their final dose of an FDA-authorized vaccine, KDFW reported.

A New York Times analysis of data from 40 states shows that breakthrough infections and hospitalizations are exceedingly rare, occuring in as few as .1% of hospitalizations and .2% of deaths. The rate can vary widely however. The same data shows that as many as 5% of hospitalizations and 6% of covid-related deaths are due to breakthrough cases in immunized individuals.

Marcia Hildreth, a close friend and coworker of Shepperson, told USA Today that he took every precaution to prevent contracting COVID-19, including wearing a mask, washing his hands frequently, sanitizing surfaces and wiping down every hotel room he stayed in.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement:

“We are heartbroken over the loss; the Southwest Family is supporting each other, and our Employee’s family, during this difficult time. Out of respect for Reggie’s family, we do not have additional details to share.”

Dallas-based Southwest confirmed Friday that Shepperson was employed by the airline for nine years, and Shepperson-Bernard told the Review-Journal that he previously worked for AirTran Airways and had been a flight attendant since about 2007.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Covid 19#Southwest Airlines#Kdfw#Usa Today#Fda#New York Times#The Southwest Family#The Review Journal#Airtran Airways#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Cary, NCwrbl.com

Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions, and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Unvaccinated People Infected With Delta Remain Contagious

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been making headlines all over the place these days. The Delta Covid variant is ruling all the other strains across the globe these days. It’s been already revealed that the Delta variant is the most dangerous one so far, according to more expert opinions across the globe.
Florida StateInternational Business Times

7 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Florida Within 2 Weeks

At least seven people in Florida died of COVID-19 over the past two weeks despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. These vaccinated people died after developing coronavirus-related complications, including pneumonia and stroke. “They were all fully vaccinated, which was disturbing... For one, I got to the hospital, the initial...
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Most unvaccinated Americans believe coronavirus vaccine a greater health risk than the disease, poll finds

More unvaccinated adults in the United States view the coronavirus vaccine as a greater risk to their health than the disease caused by the virus itself, a poll found. The Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey Wednesday that found there was a big split between unvaccinated and vaccinated adults in what they perceived as the bigger threat during the pandemic.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

Fully vaccinated couple tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA - Severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are still very rare, but some people who are fully vaccinated do end up testing positive for the virus. After a trip out west, Claudia Gallego and Rick Rein returned home feeling sick. They both got the Moderna vaccine in April. "It was...
Public HealthLedger-Enquirer

‘Family left in ruins’ after 36-year-old Southwest attendant dies of COVID, mom says

When Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson drove himself to a Las Vegas hospital after falling ill, he had so much trouble breathing that he crashed into a curb in the parking lot. “He couldn’t breathe, and he was out of it,” his mother, Dawn Shepperson-Bernard, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Her son died on a ventilator of COVID-19 on Aug. 10 after spending just over a month in the hospital.

Comments / 1

Community Policy