Government borrowing fell in July as the economic rebound continued to push up tax revenues and the amount spent on the furlough scheme reduced, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said borrowing stood at £10.4 billion in June, down from £20.5 billion a year earlier.The ONS said last month’s figure was the second highest July borrowing since records began in 1993.A consensus of analysts had predicted that public sector net borrowing would come in at £10.8 billion for the month.The data shows borrowing so far this financial year has reached £78 billion since the end of March...