US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

By HOPE YEN Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health...

