Cabinet company’s truck along with tools, wood projects stolen in Barnhart
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a box truck, which contained tools and finished projects, from a cabinet company, authorities reported. Between July 30 and Aug. 2, someone was able to enter Ev’s Cabinet Shop, 46502 Newkirk Road, in Barnhart through an unsecured exhaust fan. A 2000 Freightliner box truck was stolen, as well as its contents, the report said.www.myleaderpaper.com
