Does shadow DOM improve style performance?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort answer: Kinda. It depends. And it might not be enough to make a big difference in the average web app. But it’s worth understanding why. First off, let’s review the browser’s rendering pipeline, and why we might even speculate that shadow DOM could improve its performance. Two fundamental parts of the rendering process are style calculation and layout calculation, or simply “style” and “layout.” The first part is about figuring out which DOM nodes have which styles (based on CSS), and the second part is about figuring out where to actually place those DOM nodes on the page (using the styles calculated in the previous step).

