Delco funds Health Department start-up costs ahead of January debut

The state contract to provide funding for the Berrien County Health Department for the 2021-2022 fiscal year has been approved by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners. The body signed off on the health department funding at a Thursday meeting. The Berrien County Health Department is receiving about $3.2 million from the state for a variety of health services, along with an additional $1.5 million for COVID-19 expenses. Of that, about $887,000 will be used for COVID vaccinations, $90,000 will be used for COVID infection prevention, and $516,000 will be used for contact tracing, investigation, and testing. That extra $887,000 for vaccinations comes as word arrives that vaccine booster shots will soon be made available.