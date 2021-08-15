Cancel
Delco funds Health Department start-up costs ahead of January debut

By Kenny Cooper WHYY
Cover picture for the articleDelaware County Council has approved an increase in spending to fund start-up costs for the county’s new Health Department ahead of its January debut. Using roughly $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, the county has increased the budget of the interim agency, known internally as the Intercommunity Health Department, to pay for salaries, supplies and other necessary costs until the end of 2021.

