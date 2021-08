Happy Friday! Keep your rain gear handy the next few days because we will be dodging raindrops!. A drier start to the day out there today for many, but we will still see some scattered storms in some spots this morning. Temperatures are warm, hovering into the low to mid-70s this morning. Skies are staying mostly cloudy as well. Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on throughout the day today and these have the potential to dump more heavy rain across much of the Valley. Rain totals will be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most places, but some areas could see localized rainfall of an inch or more. Temperatures today will stay into the mid-80s.