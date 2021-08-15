Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan star as Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to all but seal Hundred Eliminator place
Rashid Khan took 3-16 and Dawid Malan struck 52 as Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by seven wickets to all but seal a place in The Hundred Eliminator. Trent Rockets must have been bracing themselves to chase a stiff target after the Originals rattled up 70-1 from their first 40 deliveries, with Joe Clarke hitting 27 from 17 balls and Colin Munro 45 from 22.www.skysports.com
