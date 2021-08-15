Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan star as Trent Rockets defeat Manchester Originals to all but seal Hundred Eliminator place

By Ben Kosky
SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRashid Khan took 3-16 and Dawid Malan struck 52 as Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by seven wickets to all but seal a place in The Hundred Eliminator. Trent Rockets must have been bracing themselves to chase a stiff target after the Originals rattled up 70-1 from their first 40 deliveries, with Joe Clarke hitting 27 from 17 balls and Colin Munro 45 from 22.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Ackermann
Person
Seal
Person
Tom Moores
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Colin Munro
Person
Lockie Ferguson
Person
Samit Patel
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Steven Mullaney
Person
Carlos Brathwaite
Person
Rashid Khan
Person
Lewis Gregory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Originals#Thehundred Watch#Sky Sports Cricket#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worlddallassun.com

Rashid Khan really worried: Pietersen

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in Afghanistan and he is not able to get his family out of the country. Flight operations from around the world are affected at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International (HKI)...
Sportstucsonpost.com

Rashid Khan and Nabi available for UAE leg of IPL: SRH

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): With the current state of affairs in Afghanistan, questions have been asked if star spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be available for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League, starting on September 19. And SunRisers Hyderabad has confirmed that the two Afghanistan players will be a part of the remaining part of the 14th edition of the league.
SportsESPN

Jos Buttler dredges deep but can't block out reality as England come crashing down

There is, as everyone is probably aware, a rather explicit message written onto the top of Jos Buttler's bat-handle. It's meant to serve as a reminder not to take this game too seriously, to keep a grip on his freedom of expression while navigating the sport's ups and downs. It wasn't meant to be a comment on the state of the game as he faced up to his opening delivery.
Sportsnewsbrig.com

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2021 Eliminator: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

The Southern Brave and Trent Rockets are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the Men’s Hundred on Friday, August 20, at Kennington Oval in London. The Brave started the tournament with losses in their first two matches. Since then, however, the James Vince-led team is yet to face defeat. In their previous game, they beat the Oval Invincibles by six wickets after all-round performances from the bowlers and batters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy