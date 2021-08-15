Cancel
MLB

India’s leadoff blast sets tone in Reds’ win over Phillies

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Sunday. India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola’s third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama’s two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

