India’s leadoff blast sets tone in Reds’ win over Phillies

Farmer will start at shortstop and lead off in Wednesday's game at Atlanta. With the Reds' normal table setter, Jonathan India, getting the day off Wednesday, Farmer will slot in atop the order for the first time all season. After largely struggling to provide an impact in an everyday role at shortstop for much of 2021, Farmer has settled into a groove at the plate since the All-Star break. Through 23 second-half contests, Farmer is slashing .380/.424/.609 with three home runs, 14 runs and 12 RBI.