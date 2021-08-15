Blue Jays bats will need to keep producing after win over Mariners

Marco Gonzales complete game two-hitter over the Rangers underscored first that Marco’s much improved from the version we saw early in the year. Second, it underscored that Texas can’t hit. Marco had to pitch well, of course; even a bad team can have a decent night. But fundamentally, they’re simply not consistent or deep enough, and thus the Rangers are absolutely abysmal as a team. The challenge for the M’s now is to keep this roll going of limiting hits and runs…against one of the best line-ups in the game.