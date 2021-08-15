IN PHOTOS: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Ashley for the Arts is a non-profit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. It is also one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, raising $590,000 in 2019 for over 60 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children’s charities and medical research. This music and arts festival was conceptualized and established by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) in 2009.www.winonadailynews.com
