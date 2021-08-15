Orioles manage just six hits in 6-2 loss to Red Sox

I’m glad to be rid of the Rays, at least for a while anyway, as we welcome in the Baltimore Orioles. Yeah, remember them? We haven’t seen them since April! Believe it or not, they’re actually worse than we are! The temperature at first pitch is 91, but it feels like 101, so the Orioles should feel right at home. By playing tonight, Xander Bogaerts stands alone at 23rd on the all-time games played list in franchise history (1,079) breaking the tie with the great Carlton Fisk, forever known for waving his walk-off home run fair in the twelfth inning of the sixth game of the 1975 World Series against Cincinnati. Pivetta pitches for the Sox against Watkins. The O’s threaten right away after a pickoff throw goes wild. A runner is at second with nobody out after Pivetta’s error, and he moves to third with two out on a groundout. A walk puts runners at the corners, but a pop out ends the inning. The Sox put a runner at second with one out in the bottom of the frame. He moves to third on a fly out before another ends the frame and his chances at scoring. The Sox load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the second for Duran, who singles to right to score Renfroe and make it 1-0 Boston early. Dalbec follows with a double off the Green Monster to triple the lead as two more come home to make it 3-0. Hernández hits a sacrifice fly to score Duran and make it 4-0. A groundout moves Dalbec to third, but a fly out ends the inning.