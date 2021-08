If you like rainy days, you’re in luck. Today’s forecast and the start of Monday’s call for showers and thunderstorms before the sunshine returns on Tuesday. Monday’s forecast for the Harrisburg areas calls for showers with the possibility of thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Some storms could produce heavy amounts of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 86. Rainfall amounts are forecasted to range between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.