Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainestown, Barlow Bend, Manila, Alma, Eliska, Homewood, Mount Pleasant, Choctaw Bluff, Suggsville, Chrysler, Walker Springs, Gosport and Carlton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.