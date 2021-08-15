The rivalry is back on! Yankees have flipped script as Gallo, Rizzo add life to baseball in the Bronx
New York left town trailing Boston by nine games in the standings, and after the Yankees saw a near no-hitter slip away in the July 25 series finale, Yankees fans started experiencing all seven stages of grief at once. People were furious, calls for manager Aaron Boone and longtime GM Brian Cashman's jobs reached a fever pitch, and while the Bronx burned Red Sox Nation turned its attention to Tampa Bay.www.salemnews.com
Comments / 0