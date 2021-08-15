Cancel
Monroe County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainestown, Barlow Bend, Manila, Alma, Eliska, Homewood, Mount Pleasant, Choctaw Bluff, Suggsville, Chrysler, Walker Springs, Gosport and Carlton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

