I needed to go to the grocery store today to pick up a few things we needed. My wife just got out of the hospital and is recovering at home, so a quick trip to the store was in order. I needed to use one of the electric scooters because I’m unable to walk very far, so after gathering our needed items I headed to the checkout stand. They were a little busy, so a kind gentleman let me go in front of him, because I didn’t have very many items, then as I was checking out, the clerk said there was no need to pay for my items, the gentleman in back of me was paying for them. I’m very humbled and thankful for his kindness.