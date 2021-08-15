Cancel
Premier League

Match of the Day 2 analysis: How an 'amazing' Spurs stopped Manchester City

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day 2's Mark Chapman, Ashley Williams and Danny Murphy look at Tottenham Hotspur's "amazing performance" as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League. MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City. Watch Match of the Day, streaming now on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.

www.bbc.com

