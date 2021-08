(KRCR) — A 7-year-old boy died after catching a brain-eating amoeba while out at a California lake on July 30, according to Tehama County Health and the boy's family. "We are sad and broken-hearted to report, that our sweet little boy has passed on," the family wrote in a GoFundMe for the parents created by the sister. "He is now in the loving arms of our Lord and family members who have passed before him. We are rejoicing in knowing he is no longer in pain and in the best of care."