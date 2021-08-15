Americares Sends Relief Supplies to Earthquake-Striken Areas of Haiti
Americares has medicines and relief supplies on the way to Haiti for survivors of Saturday morning’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake. A shipment carrying 9 tons of intravenous fluids is headed to earthquake-damaged Les Cayes, and Americares relief workers in Haiti and the United States are preparing additional shipments in the coming days to supply health workers treating the injured with antibiotics, wound care supplies and urgently needed medical supplies.darienite.com
