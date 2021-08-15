Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Americares Sends Relief Supplies to Earthquake-Striken Areas of Haiti

By DARIENITE.COM
darienite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericares has medicines and relief supplies on the way to Haiti for survivors of Saturday morning’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake. A shipment carrying 9 tons of intravenous fluids is headed to earthquake-damaged Les Cayes, and Americares relief workers in Haiti and the United States are preparing additional shipments in the coming days to supply health workers treating the injured with antibiotics, wound care supplies and urgently needed medical supplies.

darienite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake Preparedness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Help Is On The Way’; U.S. Southern Command In Doral At Center Of Haiti Earthquake Rescue Operations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one week since the devastating earthquake in Haiti that has a death toll of more than 2,000 people. Here in South Florida, the U.S. Southern Command has conducted several operations to the country helping save lives and ease the suffering of those victims. “Help is on the way,” said Craig Faller the Commander at the U.S. Southern Command Center. “There’s a lot of people working hard to ensure that we save lives and getting that life-saving support,” added Faller, who says their teams have been going non-stop since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti. “Our mission Life-Saving, is...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut Organization Sends Supplies, Personnel To Haiti

A Stamford-based relief organization sent nearly $3 million worth of supplies to Haiti following this past weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Workers at Americares Global Distribution Center packed nine tons of medicine, medical supplies and hygiene products. Brian Scheel, Americares' Director of Emergency Response, said the shipments honed in on the...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Many earthquake survivors expect no help from Haitian officials

TOIRAC, Haiti — The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti’s southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
Environmentcaribbeantoday.com

UN Says Haiti Earthquake Leaves Mounting Death Toll, Injuries and Extensive Damage

UNITED NATIONS – Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2 000. After back-to-back crises in the beleaguered, French-speaking Caribbean country –...
EnvironmentPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What We Know About The Situation In Haiti, Days After The Massive Earthquake

As the death toll continues to rise in Haiti five days after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country, tensions among the most desperate are rising. The devastating earthquake struck the southwestern part of the island on Saturday. By Wednesday, the death toll surpassed 2,000, according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency. More than 12, 200 people were injured, according to official counts.
CharitiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Why Donating To The Red Cross To Help Haiti Is So Problematic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anyone who has a heart is likely wondering how they can help the people of Haiti recover from the devastating natural disaster the nation suffered last Saturday. The problem is many of us just don’t know which organizations to donate to—or rather, which ones not to give their money to.
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
AdvocacyETOnline.com

Naomi Osaka Pledges to Donate Tennis Winnings to Haiti Earthquake Relief

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate any prize money she wins from an upcoming tournament to help earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the nation her father hails from. The tennis pro took to Twitter on Saturday to express her support and intention to help. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

2 doctors kidnapped as shaky truce with gangs hinders relief efforts in Haiti

Two surgeons, one an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region, have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital — underscoring the fragility of a gang truce designed to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit victims. In response to the kidnappings in the capital of...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
Alabama StateWAAY-TV

North Alabama church collecting donations for Haiti earthquake relief

A North Alabama church is working to help survivors of a devastating earthquake in Haiti. UNICEF reports about 1.2 million people were impacted by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake. That includes 540,000 children. The quake killed more than 1,400 people. Another 6,900 were injured. Ministerio Restauracion Internacional (MRI) is currently collecting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy