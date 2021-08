As we age, being free of the burdens of home maintenance and downsizing to a space and lifestyle that suits our changing needs takes on heightened importance. A move to a senior living community brings all this and more. Asbury Communities is a leading not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities that has helped tens of thousands of seniors through the downsizing and moving process during our 95-plus years in operation. We understand that the decision to move to a senior living community is a difficult one. Yet, time and again, new residents tell us how amazed they are by the way their lifestyle has expanded post-move. “I wish I had done this sooner!” is a common refrain. Here are Asbury Communities top five reasons to move to continuing care retirement community: