Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Aug. 15: Letters to the editor

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 8 days ago

Monday evening (Aug. 8) it was windy in Laramie. While walking, ahead of me was a garbage container that had blown over and all its contents were being blown around. Before I reached it, a car stopped and a young woman and man got out and started picking up the trash and putting it back inside the container.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
City
Story, WY
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Board Of Education#Covid#Uw#The University Of Wyoming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Wyoming StatePOLITICO

Trump to meet with former Cheney ally about Wyoming primary challenge

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet Thursday with a new potential challenger to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, his Republican nemesis in the House. Trump is poised to sit down with Harriet Hageman, a Republican trial attorney who waged an unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor of Wyoming, according to five people familiar with the matter. The meeting comes as Trump ramps up his effort to unseat Cheney in next year’s GOP primary; the former president has met with several candidates in recent weeks at his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, with an eye toward making an eventual endorsement.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
Minnesota StatePosted by
POLITICO

Minnesota GOP ‘in ruins’ after shocking scandal

Less than a year ago, Minnesota looked every bit a swing state. Donald Trump was pouring millions of dollars into his campaign there, after nearly flipping the state in 2016, Republicans were making inroads in the ancestrally Democratic Iron Range. In the Twin Cities suburbs, nervous Democrats feared protests following the police murder of George Floyd could turn some voters to the GOP.
Congress & CourtsAtlantic City Press

The No. 3 Democrat in the House warns party of danger in caving to the far left, by Lynn Schmidt

The Democratic Party has a real gem right within its midst. It would do Democrats well to pay attention. That gem is Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who as majority whip is the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. Clyburn is also a retired educator. He has been using his prodigious skills of perception to understand the American electorate. When Democrats listen to Clyburn, they tend to win. Some call Clyburn a kingmaker. I prefer to think of him as the Voter Whisperer.
The Guardian

‘A complete shock’: the rightwing contrarian leading the California recall race

Larry Elder doesn’t believe in gun control or the gender pay gap. He has risen to the top of the Republican field in the recall election for governor. Larry Elder is a confounding frontrunner in the Republican race to replace Gavin Newsom as California governor. The outspoken libertarian radio talkshow...
California StateSFGate

California governor candidate says employers should be allowed to ask women if they plan to have children

Nearly two decades before conservative radio host Larry Elder joined the long list of candidates who could unseat California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's second recall election in history, Elder suggested that venture capitalists have the right to ask women whether and when they intend to have children as a way to "protect" their "investment."
Congress & CourtsKIVI-TV

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to introduce articles of impeachment

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden Friday. "I believe in firing people when they're corrupt and they do a bad job," the Georgia Republican said during a speaking tour in Iowa. President Biden has faced increasing scrutiny for the chaotic U.S....
California Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks In California, New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee

The demands for the recurring rounds of stimulus checks are growing in the United States of America. And the increase in the infection of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has only intensified the matter. There are a few states who are taking the responsibility to provide money to their citizens on their own as it is very unlikely for the federal government to provide the money to the people. The federal government has provided a total of three rounds of stimulus checks to all the eligible citizens of the country.
Proteststheohiostar.com

Commentary: A Life Destroyed for ‘Parading’ at the Capitol

After Robert Reeder was arrested in February and charged with four misdemeanors for his involvement in the Capitol protest on January 6, he lost his job as a truck driver for FedEx. “As a result of his arrest in this matter, he has been placed on administrative leave/has been terminated,” Reeder’s attorney wrote in court filing. “He has not been able to secure steady employment since being charged in this matter.”
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy