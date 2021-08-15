Letter to the Editor: Cancel this
Looks like those rascally republicans are up to no good again. They want to cancel our governor, Gavin Newsom, who won in a landslide. And I thought they were opposed to Cancel Culture. They did that to Governor Gray Davis, a great governor and that got us a 28 billion dollar deficit. Golly, I thought republicans were opposed to deficits. The republicans are also trying to cancel Democracy by this big lie BS, and what they are doing in the southern states by making it more difficult to vote. These characters want to cancel Democracy.
